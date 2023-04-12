Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Giants on Wednesday, April 12th

The Los Angeles Dodgers (6-6) will finish a three-game divisional series with the San Francisco Giants (5-6) on Wednesday, April 12. First pitch from Oracle Park in San Francisco, California is set for 9:45 p.m. ET. Clayton Kershaw (1-1, 3.75 ERA) gets the starting nod for Los Angeles, while Alex Cobb (0-1, 2.53 ERA) takes the mound for San Francisco.

The Dodgers are the road moneyline favorites with -155 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the +135 underdog, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Dodgers-Giants picks: Wednesday, April 12th

Injury report

Dodgers

N/A

Giants

Out: RF Mitch Haniger (oblique), CF Austin Slater (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Clayton Kershaw vs. Alex Cobb

Kershaw has faced the Arizona Diamondbacks in both of his outings this season. He picked up a win in the first but then got knocked around in the rematch. Kershaw pitched six innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out four.

Cobb will be making his third outing of the season and had mixed results in his last appearance. He pitched seven innings and allowed only two earned runs on seven hits while striking out six and not allowing any walks. Despite the solid start, he got no run support and took the loss in a 3-1 game.

Over/Under pick

Los Angeles won game one, 9-1, but then dropped game two, 5-0. It’s a battle of veterans on the mound for the rubber match. It’s a low run total, and games this year are typically seeing more than eight runs scored. It could be low scoring, but I think we see these lineups come alive.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers are tough to beat in a series, and it isn’t often that their power-heavy lineup is held scoreless. In his career, Kershaw is 24-15 with a 2.01 ERA against the Giants. We don’t know how many more he will make before he hangs up his cleats, but I think we see another strong outing from the veteran on Wednesday.

Pick: Dodgers