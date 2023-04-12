Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Braves on Wednesday, April 12th

The Cincinnati Reds (4-6) will wrap up a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves (8-4) on Wednesday, April 12. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. In a battle of aces, Cincinnati will start Hunter Greene (0-0, 5.63 ERA), with Atlanta countering with Spencer Strider (1-0, 2.45 ERA).

The Braves are -275 moneyline favorites at home at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are +230 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Reds-Braves picks: Wednesday, April 12th

Injury report

Reds

Out: 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), 3B Nick Senzel (toe), RP Lucas Sims (back)

Braves

Out: C Travis d’Arnaud (concussion), CF Michael Harris (back), SP Max Fried (hamstring), RP Raisel Iglesias (shoulder), RP Collin McHugh (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Hunter Greene vs. Spencer Strider

Greene has struggled with his command to begin the year. He hasn’t walked more than three batters in a game, but he has yet to make it out of the fifth inning and has thrown at least 83 pitches in each start. Greene pitched 4.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies and allowed five hits and two earned while walking three and striking out five in his last outing.

The mustachioed Strider will take the hill for the third time this season. He got knocked around by the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks, but he did strike out nine. That is back-to-back appearances with nine punchouts for Strider.

Over/Under pick

I took the under on Tuesday, and the teams combined for 13. Despite the aces on the mound, each gave up at least two earned runs in their last outing. We have seen what these lineups can do in this series. Even if the starters turn in good appearances, the relievers can help the over hit as well.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Braves are looking for a sweep at home. Despite Greene pitching well against them in the past, they are better poised to deal with his pitch speed and wildness on the mound. Atlanta counters with a fireballer of their own in Strider, and we should be in for a good game. With momentum on their side, I am going with the Braves breaking out the brooms.

Pick: Braves