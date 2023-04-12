Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Rays on Wednesday, April 12th

The Boston Red Sox (5-6) will continue their four-game divisional series against the undefeated Tampa Bay Rays (11-0) on Wednesday, April 12. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 6:40 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN+. The southpaw Chris Sale (1-0, 11.25 ERA) will be on the bump for Boston, while Tampa Bay counters with Taj Bradley making his first career start.

The Rays are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the narrow +110 road underdog, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-Rays picks: Wednesday, April 12th

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: CF Adam Duvall (wrist)

Rays

Day to day: 1B Yandy Diaz (shoulder), 3B Taylor Walls (elbow)

Out: CF Jose Siri (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Chris Sale vs. Taj Bradley

Sale will be making his third start of the season. After an underwhelming outing to begin the year, he bounced back in his second appearance. Sale only lasted five innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out seven. Despite getting hit around a little bit, he still picked up the win.

The Rays’ undefeated streak to begin the year rests on the shoulders of Bradley, making his first career start. The 22-year-old pitched in three games during spring training logging two starts. Overall, he pitched 3.1 innings and allowed three hits but no runs while walking and striking out one. Through Double-A and Triple-A last season, Bradley combined for a 7-4 record with a 2.57 ERA, striking out 141 hitters in 133.1 innings of work.

Over/Under pick

Sale is a career 10-6 against Tampa Bay with a 2.82 ERA in 23 total appearances. He did bounce back in his second start but has still allowed at least three earned runs in both outings so far and hasn’t pitched more than five innings or 74 pitches. Bradley is an unknown about what he is going to do on the mound, but I expect some bumps and bruises.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox are missing Duvall, who fractured his wrist, while the Rays have been magma-level hot to begin the year. They are finding ways to pull out victories and are healthier than the Boston batting order. I think Tampa Bay finds yet another way to pull out a win, and the streak continues.

Pick: Rays