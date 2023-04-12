Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Cubs on Wednesday, April 12th

The Chicago Cubs will go for a sweep over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. Chicago battled back from a 7-0 deficit in the second inning and took the lead in the third when Nelson Velazquez crushed his first career grand slam as part of an eight-run inning. Wednesday’s matchup will get started at 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, with Logan Gilbert (0-1, 3.60 ERA) going for Seattle against Cubs starter Marcus Stroman (2-0, 0.00 ERA).

Draftkings Sportsbook sees this as a true pick ‘em, with both the Mariners and Cubs listed at -110 on the moneyline. The run total is set at 11.

Mariners-Cubs picks: Wednesday, April 12th

Injury report

Seattle Mariners

Out: RP Andres Munoz (shoulder), RF Dylan Moore (oblique), RF Taylor Trammell (hand) and SP Robbie Ray (elbow)

Chicago Cubs

Probable: SS Dansby Swanson (cramps)

Out: RF Seiya Suzuki (oblique), RP Brandon Hughes (knee), SP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), RP Codi Heuer (elbow), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Logan Gilbert vs. Marcus Stroman

Gilbert will make his third start of the season for the Mariners and has been just about average so far. He’s coming off an outing where he gave up three runs over four innings in a victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Gilbert is in his third MLB season and finished with a 3.20 ERA in 2022.

Stroman could not have gotten off to much of a better start, throwing six scoreless innings in both outings so far. He struck out 14 batters so far and gave up just five hits over the 12 innings of work. In his first season in Chicago in 2022, Stroman finished with a 3.50 ERA over 25 starts.

Over/Under pick

The Cubs will enter Wednesday’s MLB slate scoring the third-most runs per game (5.9) with three double-digit run games. The wind will be blowing out on a 70-degree April day in Chicago that both offenses will take advantage of.

Pick: Over 11

Moneyline pick

Eventually Stroman will start to cool down, but I’m not ready to bet against him right now with how dominant he’s been to start the season. The Cubs have shown to have the better offense early on, so let’s go with the home team in what oddsmakers say will be a toss up.

Pick: Cubs