Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Guardians on Wednesday, April 12th

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play the rubber match of this three-game set on Wednesday afternoon from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Yankees pulled away for an 11-2 victory last night with a five-run third inning, ignited by an early three-run homer from Franchy Cordero. Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 9.45 ERA) will look to right the ship on the mound for New York, while rookie Peyton Battenfield will make his MLB debut for Cleveland in place of the injured Aaron Civale.

The Yankees are currently -120 favorites on the moneyline at Draftkings Sportsbook, while the Guardians are +100 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Yankees-Guardians picks: Wednesday, April 12th

Injury report

New York Yankees

Day to day: 2B Gleyber Torres (leg)

Out: SP Carlos Rodon (forearm), SP Luis Severino (lat), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), CF Harrison Bader (oblique), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), C Ben Rortvedt (shoulder)

Cleveland Guardians

Out: SP Aaron Civale (oblique), RP Sam Hentges (shoulder), SP Triston McKenzie (shoulder), SP Cody Morris (lat)

Starting pitchers

Clarke Schmidt vs. Peyton Battenfield

Schmidt (0-0, 9.45 ERA) hasn’t done all that well so far as you can see by a near double-digit ERA, as he’s allowed seven earned runs over 6.2 innings of work with Yankees losses in both starts. Schmidt hasn’t gone more than 3.1 innings in a start through two outings as he looks to stick in the rotation for the first time in his career. As impressive as Schmidt was in relief last year and as a starter this spring, he’s running out of time to keep his job as Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino near returns.

Battenfield (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his MLB debut on Wednesday afternoon with Aaron Civale on the injured list. The 25-year-old prospect finished with a 3.63 ERA through 28 starts in the Minors last season as he looks to get off to a hot start in his MLB career.

Over/Under pick

It’s impossible to know what to expect from a pitcher making his first MLB start, but the Yankees are a tough offense to make your debut against. New York is fifth in home runs per game (1.6) and slugging percentage (.453). On the other side, offenses have shown plenty of success against Schmidt so far, so the over will be the play Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

If this turns into the slugfest I think it will, New York has a big advantage. The Yankees’ strength has been their power so far, but that is not where the Guardians excel. Cleveland is tied for last with 0.4 home runs per game with a slugging percentage that checks in at 25th (.348) going into Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Yankees