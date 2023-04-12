Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, April 12th

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

The MLB slate for Wednesday, April 12th isn’t quite as chock full of aces as earlier in the week, but there are still plenty of good matchups — and streaming opportunities for your fantasy team. Who should you start? Who should you sit? Who should you target on the waiver wire? We’re here to help.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, April 12th

Pitchers to stream

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles — Don’t let Kremer’s inflated ERA (10.13) fool you; it’s the product of a couple tough matchups to start the year, against the Red Sox at Fenway Park and at home against the New York Yankees. The Oakland Athletics, though, are the gift that keeps on giving for starting pitcher streams, and combined with Kremer’s solid-enough stuff and a good pitcher’s park should make this an easy call.

MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals — Once a can’t-miss prospect, Gore seems to have finally found himself in D.C. He managed to survive a matchup against the Atlanta Braves and trip to Coors Field already this year, so while the Los Angeles Angels aren’t the easiest lineup to face for a lefty, Gore’s strikeout potential (12 in 11.1 innings so far) make it worth the risk.

Drey Jameson, Arizona Diamondbacks — Arizona’s top pitching prospect will finally get to make his first MLB start. Jameson had been in the D-backs’ bullpen to start the year, so it’s unclear just how many pitches they’ll let him throw, but at home against the Brewers shouldn’t be too tough to navigate.

