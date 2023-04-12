 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, April 12th

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Wednesday, April 12th.

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

The MLB slate for Wednesday, April 12th isn’t quite as chock full of aces as earlier in the week, but there are still plenty of good matchups — and streaming opportunities for your fantasy team. Who should you start? Who should you sit? Who should you target on the waiver wire? We’re here to help.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, April 12th

Pitchers to stream

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles — Don’t let Kremer’s inflated ERA (10.13) fool you; it’s the product of a couple tough matchups to start the year, against the Red Sox at Fenway Park and at home against the New York Yankees. The Oakland Athletics, though, are the gift that keeps on giving for starting pitcher streams, and combined with Kremer’s solid-enough stuff and a good pitcher’s park should make this an easy call.

MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals — Once a can’t-miss prospect, Gore seems to have finally found himself in D.C. He managed to survive a matchup against the Atlanta Braves and trip to Coors Field already this year, so while the Los Angeles Angels aren’t the easiest lineup to face for a lefty, Gore’s strikeout potential (12 in 11.1 innings so far) make it worth the risk.

Drey Jameson, Arizona Diamondbacks — Arizona’s top pitching prospect will finally get to make his first MLB start. Jameson had been in the D-backs’ bullpen to start the year, so it’s unclear just how many pitches they’ll let him throw, but at home against the Brewers shouldn’t be too tough to navigate.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/12

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Spencer Strider vs. Reds
2 Kevin Gausman vs. Tigers
3 Zack Wheeler vs. Marlins
4 Clayton Kershaw @ Giants
5 Brandon Woodruff @ Diamondbacks
6 Logan Gilbert @ Cubs
7 Nathan Eovaldi vs. Royals
Strong plays
8 Hunter Greene @ Braves
9 Sonny Gray vs. White Sox
10 Marcus Stroman vs. Mariners
11 Jose Urquidy @ Pirates
12 Chris Sale @ Rays
13 Lucas Giolito @ Twins
14 Blake Snell @ Mets
Questionable
15 Dean Kremer vs. Athletics
16 Alex Cobb vs. Dodgers
17 Tylor Megill vs. Padres
18 Drey Jameson vs. Brewers
19 MacKenzie Gore @ Angels
Don't do it
20 Taj Bradley vs. Red Sox
21 Edward Cabrera @ Phillies
22 Clarke Schmidt @ Guardians
23 Brad Keller @ Rangers
24 Griffin Canning vs. Nationals
25 Ken Waldichuk @ Orioles
26 Eduardo Rodriguez @ Blue Jays
27 Rich Hill vs. Astros
28 Connor Pilkington vs. Yankees
29 Jack Flaherty @ Rockies
30 Jose Urena vs. Cardinals

