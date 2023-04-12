MLB lineups for Wednesday, April 12th: Yordan Alvarez sitting for Astros

Intro

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, April 12th

With lefty Rich HIll on the mound, Yordan Alvarez has been given a day off — David Hensley gets the start at DH while Corey Julks starts in left. Chas McCormick is back in the leadoff spot.

Astros lineup with Jose Urquidy on the mound:

Andrew McCutchen is back in the three-hole and DHing after a day off yesterday, while Ji-man Choi will sit. Ji-Hwan Bae leads off again after his late-inning heroics.

Series finale vs. the Astros.



AT&T SportsNet

Series finale vs. the Astros.

AT&T SportsNet

KDKA 100.1 FM & 1020 AM | The PRN #LetsGoBucs

Matt Carpenter and Rougned Odor are back in the lineup to face righty Tylor Megill while Nelson Cruz sits.

No Francisco Alvarez again for the Mets, as Tomas Nido will handle catching duties. Mark Canha and Tommy Pham get their usual starts with a lefty on the mound.

Rubber match against the Padres.

Boy, injuries have thinned this White Sox lineup out miserably — Yoan Moncada is still out with back problems, meaning Hanser Alberto starts at third and Lenyn Sosa starts at second while Elvis Andrus fills in for Tim Anderson at short.

Welcome to the show, Edouard Julien. The Twins’ No. 4 prospect will start at second and bat eighth while Nick Gordon hits cleanup with Joey Gallo on the shelf.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the White Sox



1. Donovan Solano 1B

2. Byron Buxton DH

3. Jose Miranda 3B

4. Nick Gordon LF

5. Ryan Jeffers C

6. Trevor Larnach RF

7. Kyle Farmer SS

8. Edouard Julien 2B

9. Michael A. Taylor CF



Sonny Gray P

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET

For the first time in his MLB career, Anthony Volpe is leading off for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa fills in for DJ LeMahieu at third, while Franchy Cordero gets another start in left and should be rostered in most fantasy leagues. Gleyber Torres sits with a hip/groin injury that Aaron Boone doesn’t expect to cost him significant time.

It boggles the mind that Amed Rosario still hits in the two spot against righties, especially while Andres Gimenez sits fifth.

Guardians lineup today vs. Clarke Schmidt



1.Kwan LF

2.Rosario SS

3.Ramirez 3B

4.Naylor DH

5.Giménez 2B

6.Bell 1B

7.Brennan RF

8.Straw CF

9.Gallagher C



Series is tied at 1-1, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound for the Guards.

