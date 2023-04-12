MLB lineups for Wednesday, April 12th: Yordan Alvarez sitting for Astros

Intro
MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, April 12th
Houston Astros vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET
With lefty Rich HIll on the mound, Yordan Alvarez has been given a day off — David Hensley gets the start at DH while Corey Julks starts in left. Chas McCormick is back in the leadoff spot.
Astros lineup with Jose Urquidy on the mound: pic.twitter.com/qurH9oIBMv— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 12, 2023
Andrew McCutchen is back in the three-hole and DHing after a day off yesterday, while Ji-man Choi will sit. Ji-Hwan Bae leads off again after his late-inning heroics.
Series finale vs. the Astros.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 12, 2023
San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET
Matt Carpenter and Rougned Odor are back in the lineup to face righty Tylor Megill while Nelson Cruz sits.
Series finale in NY.#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/mYhdyoR4KO— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 12, 2023
No Francisco Alvarez again for the Mets, as Tomas Nido will handle catching duties. Mark Canha and Tommy Pham get their usual starts with a lefty on the mound.
Rubber match against the Padres. pic.twitter.com/RyS62quolc— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 12, 2023
Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m. ET
Boy, injuries have thinned this White Sox lineup out miserably — Yoan Moncada is still out with back problems, meaning Hanser Alberto starts at third and Lenyn Sosa starts at second while Elvis Andrus fills in for Tim Anderson at short.
Today's #WhiteSox starters in Minnesota: pic.twitter.com/OaqI73WIpe— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 12, 2023
Welcome to the show, Edouard Julien. The Twins’ No. 4 prospect will start at second and bat eighth while Nick Gordon hits cleanup with Joey Gallo on the shelf.
Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the White Sox— Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) April 12, 2023
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET
For the first time in his MLB career, Anthony Volpe is leading off for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa fills in for DJ LeMahieu at third, while Franchy Cordero gets another start in left and should be rostered in most fantasy leagues. Gleyber Torres sits with a hip/groin injury that Aaron Boone doesn’t expect to cost him significant time.
Wednesday Matinee #RepBX pic.twitter.com/JsfmMo78rI— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 12, 2023
It boggles the mind that Amed Rosario still hits in the two spot against righties, especially while Andres Gimenez sits fifth.
Guardians lineup today vs. Clarke Schmidt— GuardsMuse (@GuardsMuse) April 12, 2023
Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m. ET
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m. ET
Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET
Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET
Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET
