MLB lineups for Wednesday, April 12th: Yordan Alvarez sitting for Astros

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Wednesday, April 12th.

By Chris Landers
Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates after scoring in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, April 12th

Houston Astros vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET

With lefty Rich HIll on the mound, Yordan Alvarez has been given a day off — David Hensley gets the start at DH while Corey Julks starts in left. Chas McCormick is back in the leadoff spot.

Andrew McCutchen is back in the three-hole and DHing after a day off yesterday, while Ji-man Choi will sit. Ji-Hwan Bae leads off again after his late-inning heroics.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET

Matt Carpenter and Rougned Odor are back in the lineup to face righty Tylor Megill while Nelson Cruz sits.

No Francisco Alvarez again for the Mets, as Tomas Nido will handle catching duties. Mark Canha and Tommy Pham get their usual starts with a lefty on the mound.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m. ET

Boy, injuries have thinned this White Sox lineup out miserably — Yoan Moncada is still out with back problems, meaning Hanser Alberto starts at third and Lenyn Sosa starts at second while Elvis Andrus fills in for Tim Anderson at short.

Welcome to the show, Edouard Julien. The Twins’ No. 4 prospect will start at second and bat eighth while Nick Gordon hits cleanup with Joey Gallo on the shelf.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET

For the first time in his MLB career, Anthony Volpe is leading off for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa fills in for DJ LeMahieu at third, while Franchy Cordero gets another start in left and should be rostered in most fantasy leagues. Gleyber Torres sits with a hip/groin injury that Aaron Boone doesn’t expect to cost him significant time.

It boggles the mind that Amed Rosario still hits in the two spot against righties, especially while Andres Gimenez sits fifth.

