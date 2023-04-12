MLB injury report for Wednesday, April 12th

If you were already bemoaning the number of injuries we’ve seen hit key players during the 2023 MLB season, the baseball gods took Tuesday to remind you that things can always get worse. The afternoon featured IL stints for names like Tim Anderson, Zach Eflin and Brandon Woodruff, and that was before games even got started — three more star shortstops, Corey Seager and Dansby Swanson, suffered early exits and could miss time as well.

There’s a lot to get through, but the Wednesday, April 12th edition of the MLB injury report is here to help you get up to speed and ready to navigate the chaos.

MLB injury report: Wednesday, April 12th

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (hamstring) — Seager was innocuously legging out a double when all of a sudden, disaster struck:

Rangers SS, Corey Seager, comes out of the game immediately after a non-contact injury. Hope it's nothing too serious pic.twitter.com/xo2TKKAQxB — Royals Daily (@RoyalsDaily_) April 12, 2023

The team is calling is hamstring tightness and won’t know more until it runs tests on Wednesday. Given the nature of the injury, though, it seems unlikely that Seager would be able to avoid an IL stint. Utilityman Josh Smith would likely see more time at short in the event of Seager’s absence.

Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs (side) — Oblique injuries have already wreaked a disproportionate amount of havoc on this MLB season, and they may have claimed another victim at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night:

Before the top of the 6th inning, Dansby Swanson threw one ball, motioned to the dugout and came out of the game. pic.twitter.com/iGHRUINaPJ — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) April 12, 2023

Swanson was forced to leave the Chicago Cubs’ win over the Seattle Mariners with what the team called left side tightness, but the shortstop doesn’t sound too concerned:

Update from Swanson himself:



Said he just felt like his body was done after an exhausting day.



“Probably haven’t eaten or slept or drank enough water the last few days.”



Didn’t want to make a guess on if he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow, but said he’ll discuss with Ross https://t.co/nz9ldmvti1 — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) April 12, 2023

Christopher Morel is an option at Triple-A should the Cubs need it — he has experience playing second and third, if Chicago wanted to move Nick Madrigal or Nico Hoerner to short — and he’d be an intriguing waiver wire pickup should he see regular playing time.

Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox (knee) — It turns out that Anderson’s injury wasn’t so minor after all, as Chicago’s leadoff man will be out two to four weeks with what the team is calling a knee sprain. Lenyn Sosa was called up to take his place on the roster.

Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees (hip/groin) — Granted, the New York Yankees were leading the Cleveland Guardians 11-2 in the ninth inning, but it’s never a good thing when a player has to get taken out of the game:

Boone said he removed Gleyber Torres in the ninth because of "tightness" in his hip/groin area. No tests scheduled but Boone may rest Torres for tomorrow afternoon's series finale — Erik Boland (@eboland11) April 12, 2023

Again, it’s possible this only costs Torres a day or two, but fantasy owners have been down this road before — it was only yesterday that the White Sox were optimistic about Anderson. An injury to Torres could clear the way for top prospect Oswald Peraza to get the call from Triple-A; he’d be a recommended add in all leagues due to his bat and his speed.

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers (shoulder) — The Brewers shocked everyone by announcing that Woodruff was going on the IL with shoulder inflammation just a couple of hours before their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the ace’s first arm-related injury as a big leaguer, and the good news is that he doesn’t seem too concerned about an extended absence:

Brandon Woodruff expects his stay on the 15-day injured list to be a short one. pic.twitter.com/b0yp7Nshds — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) April 12, 2023

Still, shoulder injuries are never anything to sneeze at. Janson Junk will take Woodruff’s place and start Wednesday in Phoenix.

Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees (elbow/back) — Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday that Rodon had been scheduled to throw live BP on Monday but had to push it back due to back tightness he’s apparently been experiencing on top of his elbow injury. Boone didn’t sound too concerned and added that Rodon’s arm is still feeling fine, but did call an April return “a little aggressive”.

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves (hamstring) — Finally, some good news! Here’s Fried back on a mound and fielding his position:

Max Fried.



Back on the mound.



Getting closer. pic.twitter.com/IfFypYVlLK — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 11, 2023

That would seem to be the final step in Fried’s rehab from his hamstring strain, and manager Brian Snitker added that the team is hopeful Fried wouldn’t even need a Minor League start before returning to the Braves.

Justin Verlander, New York Mets (shoulder) — Verlander still has yet to throw off a mound, with Buck Showalter telling reporters that he isn’t expecting the righty to join the Mets for their West Coast trip next week. JV has been adamant that he’d be back in April, but given that he’ll likely need at least one rehab start, that seems dicey at the moment.

Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals (groin) — Wainwright is set to throw live BP this weekend, and if that goes well, a rehab assignment — and April return to the Cardinals — could be imminent.

Zach Eflin, Tampa Bay Rays (back) — Eflin was put on the injured list with a back issue on Monday afternoon, as the Rays continue to take hits to their starting rotation. Of course, they called up top-20 overall prospect Taj Bradley to make his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, so don’t feel too badly for still-unbeaten Tampa.

Joey Gallo and Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins (side) — Gallo took swings on the field before the Twins’ game against the White Sox and thought he felt fine, but Minnesota disagreed, placing the outfielder on the injured list. It’s a rough break, as Gallo was showing signs of life early in his Twins tenure after a dismal couple years in New York, but the team and player seem hopeful that he won’t be out for too long — it likely had as much to do with not holding a roster spot hostage for a few days than anything.

Correa, meanwhile, missed another game with back spasms but continues to insist that it’s nothing to worry about and he’ll be back soon without requiring a stay on the IL.

Twins are giving Carlos Correa another day today, but they’re looking to get him some baseball activity today and potentially have him ready to go for tomorrow, Rocco said. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) April 11, 2023

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles (foot) — Bradish is making good progress after taking a line drive off the foot in his first start of the year in Texas, but O’s manager Brandon Hyde did tell reporters he’ll need at least one rehab start, which probably puts his MLB return date closer to the end of April than the middle.