Dansby Swanson explains why he took himself out of Tuesday’s Cubs game

Chicago Cubs fans collectively held their breath before the top of the sixth inning of their team’s win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, Chicago’s prize free-agent acquisition this winter who’s gotten off to a sensational start for his new team, was removed from the game after appearing to injure his side while taking infield warmups.

Before the top of the 6th inning, Dansby Swanson threw one ball, motioned to the dugout and came out of the game. pic.twitter.com/iGHRUINaPJ — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) April 12, 2023

It turns out, though, that Swanson didn’t pull a muscle — he was simply exhausted, and with very good reason.

An exhausted Dansby Swanson was up at 4 a.m. to accompany wife Mallory at hospital for her surgery.



Limited sleep/fluids last few days pushed his body to limit.



“It’s a pretty tough & heartbreaking situation for her. A lot of tears & sadness…but we’ll get through it together.” — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 12, 2023

Swanson’s wife, Mallory, is a star forward for the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars and the U.S. women’s national team. She suffered a devastating knee injury during the USWNT’s friendly against Ireland on April 8, tearing her left patella tendon. She underwent surgery back home in Chicago on Wednesday, and Dansby Swanson made sure he was there to support her through a difficult and emotional day.

“I’ve been up since 4 a.m.,” Swanson told the Athletic. “Realistically, I felt like my body was just kind of done. Pretty simple, probably haven’t eaten or slept or drank enough water over the past few days. I already started getting a lot of fluids in me and taking care of myself.”

Despite all of that, Swanson still went 4-for-4 before being removed en route to a big Cubs win. The team has yet to determine whether he’ll be in the lineup on Wednesday afternoon, but it doesn’t sound like he’s at risk of missing more than a day or so — and he deserves all the credit in the world for being there for his wife.