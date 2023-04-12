 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dansby Swanson explains why he took himself out of Tuesday’s Cubs game

Swanson was forced to remove himself from Tuesday’s win over the Mariners after spending a full day at the hospital supporting his wife and USWNT star Mallory through knee surgery.

By Chris Landers

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in the dugout during a Major League Baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs on April 8th, 2023 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Cubs fans collectively held their breath before the top of the sixth inning of their team’s win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, Chicago’s prize free-agent acquisition this winter who’s gotten off to a sensational start for his new team, was removed from the game after appearing to injure his side while taking infield warmups.

It turns out, though, that Swanson didn’t pull a muscle — he was simply exhausted, and with very good reason.

Swanson’s wife, Mallory, is a star forward for the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars and the U.S. women’s national team. She suffered a devastating knee injury during the USWNT’s friendly against Ireland on April 8, tearing her left patella tendon. She underwent surgery back home in Chicago on Wednesday, and Dansby Swanson made sure he was there to support her through a difficult and emotional day.

“I’ve been up since 4 a.m.,” Swanson told the Athletic. “Realistically, I felt like my body was just kind of done. Pretty simple, probably haven’t eaten or slept or drank enough water over the past few days. I already started getting a lot of fluids in me and taking care of myself.”

Despite all of that, Swanson still went 4-for-4 before being removed en route to a big Cubs win. The team has yet to determine whether he’ll be in the lineup on Wednesday afternoon, but it doesn’t sound like he’s at risk of missing more than a day or so — and he deserves all the credit in the world for being there for his wife.

More From DraftKings Nation