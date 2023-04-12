Notre Dame, South Carolina to open 2023-24 women’s basketball season in Paris

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team will be heading overseas to kick off the 2023-24 season in Paris, France. A venue in the city has not yet been confirmed, but both programs have accepted the invitation.

This will mark the first time that an NCAA regular season basketball game has been played in Paris. The teams will face off on Monday, November 6. Both are ranked in the preseason top 10 after Notre Dame won the regular season ACC title and South Carolina took home the SEC tournament championship.

South Carolina is starting fresh after losing three players to the WNBA Draft earlier this week, most notably senior Aaliyah Boston, who was the first overall pick of the draft. Notre Dame returns most of their starting lineup in the coming season.

Travel packages will be available for fans of the teams to purchase at a later date.