When will Edwin Diaz return to the Mets bullpen?

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was assumed to be lost for the entire 2023 season when he suffered a gut-wrenching patella tendon tear while celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. The righty fireballer had just reestablished himself as the game’s preeminent bullpen weapon, striking out a staggering 118 batters in 62 innings in 2022 and finishing ninth in NL Cy Young Award voting, and his loss blew a huge hole in New York’s late-game strategy.

Diaz is still a very, very long way from returning to action, but we got our first update as to the star reliever’s progress on Wednesday afternoon.

Edwin Diaz injury update

Diaz told reporters that his knee is “doing great,” and that if all goes well there’s a possibility he could throw this year.

Edwin Díaz said he is going day by day right now, trying to get the knee stronger, but that everything has been going well. Lot of steps left — running, throwing, getting off a mound - but if all continues to go well “I might throw this year.” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 12, 2023

It’s still quite a long shot that he could return even if the Mets reached the World Series this year, but if there’s any hope at all, you know Diaz is going to give it a try. David Robertson has filled in admirably so far this season, converting both of his save chances over five shutout innings.