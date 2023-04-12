 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will Edwin Diaz return to the Mets bullpen?

We’ve got the latest updates for Edwin Diaz and when — or whether — he’ll return in 2023.

By Chris Landers
Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz is being helped by team pitching coach Ricky Bones and medical staff after the the Pool D game against Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Miami, Florida. David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was assumed to be lost for the entire 2023 season when he suffered a gut-wrenching patella tendon tear while celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. The righty fireballer had just reestablished himself as the game’s preeminent bullpen weapon, striking out a staggering 118 batters in 62 innings in 2022 and finishing ninth in NL Cy Young Award voting, and his loss blew a huge hole in New York’s late-game strategy.

Diaz is still a very, very long way from returning to action, but we got our first update as to the star reliever’s progress on Wednesday afternoon.

Edwin Diaz injury update

Diaz told reporters that his knee is “doing great,” and that if all goes well there’s a possibility he could throw this year.

It’s still quite a long shot that he could return even if the Mets reached the World Series this year, but if there’s any hope at all, you know Diaz is going to give it a try. David Robertson has filled in admirably so far this season, converting both of his save chances over five shutout innings.

