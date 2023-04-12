 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Umpire exits Yankees-Guardians game after getting drilled by relay throw [VIDEO]

Second base umpire Larry Vanover was forced to leave Wednesday’s Yankees-Guardians game after being hit by an Andres Gimenez relay throw to the plate.

By Chris Landers
Umpire Larry Vanover walks on the field during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Houston Astros won 5-2. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

After Kyle Higashioka sent a ball to the wall with two men on in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, the race was on to try and cut down the runner attempting to score from first base. There was one problem, though: Cleveland’s Andres Gimenez never saw second base umpire Larry Vanover.

Both Yankees runners came around to score on the play, while Vanover was forced to leave the game. There hasn’t yet been an update on his condition, but we certainly hope for the best.

