Umpire exits Yankees-Guardians game after getting drilled by relay throw [VIDEO]

After Kyle Higashioka sent a ball to the wall with two men on in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, the race was on to try and cut down the runner attempting to score from first base. There was one problem, though: Cleveland’s Andres Gimenez never saw second base umpire Larry Vanover.

The Guardians were trying to throw the runner out at home and instead nail the umpire Larry Vanover pic.twitter.com/Ju5M3VIgPC — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 12, 2023

Both Yankees runners came around to score on the play, while Vanover was forced to leave the game. There hasn’t yet been an update on his condition, but we certainly hope for the best.