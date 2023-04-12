Who are the Bulls playing in the next round of the 2023 NBA play-in tournament?

The Chicago Bulls were able to come back down 17 to the Toronto Raptors for a 109-105 in the 9-10 seed matchup in the East play-in tournament. The Bulls were down 11 at halftime and the Raptors stretched that lead before collapsing in the second half. Zach LaVine carried the scoring for Chicago, leading the game in points with 39. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points while Nikola Vucevic had a double-double.

2023 NBA play-in tournament bracket

Who are Bulls playing in final play-in game?

The Bulls is going to face the Miami Heat in the final round of the play-in tournament. The winner will be crowned No. 8 seed in the 2023 NBA Playoffs and will have to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. The Bucks are favored to win the NBA championship on DraftKings Sportsbook at +265, so the odds of either the TEAM or Miami advancing appear slim.