Who are Thunder playing in the next round of the 2023 NBA play-in tournament?

The Oklahoma City Thunder became the second No. 10 seed to win an NBA play-in game after eliminating the No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 on Wednesday night.

The up-and-coming Thunder were led by impressive performances from three of their young stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort, who scored 32, 31 and 27 points, respectively.

The Thunder, who finished the 2022-23 campaign with a record of 40-42, will advance to the next play-in game on Friday. The winner will then advance to play the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets.

2023 NBA play-in tournament bracket

Who are the Thunder playing in final play-in game?

With the five-point victory, the Thunder advance to play the No. 8-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, who lost to the Lakers 108-102 in overtime on Tuesday.

As the lower seed, the Thunder will travel to play Minnesota in a win-or-go-home tilt at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.