When will Corey Seager return to Rangers lineup this season?

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager left Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals after pulling up lame while legging out a double. Given that it was a completely non-contact injury and the shortstop immediately started grabbing for his hamstring, it felt like only a matter of time before the other shoe dropped — and sure enough, the former Los Angeles Dodger will be out for a while.

Corey Seager injury update

May 4 Update: Seager is reportedly 7-10 days from returning, per Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. This means he should be expected back by the middle of May, putting his recovery time right at the expected four-week estimate.

Texas announced on Wednesday afternoon that Seager suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which will sideline him for at least a month if not longer.

Corey Seager is expected to be out a minimum of 4 weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, per @Evan_P_Grant pic.twitter.com/qUVTqrhcnR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 12, 2023

Seager looked to be starting a career season in Texas, hitting .359/.469/.538 with one homer and seven runs scored over his first 11 games of 2023. He’s long been one of the most complete hitters — and players — in MLB, a smooth-fielding shortstop capable of hitting .300 in any given season and who flashed newly-discovered power in his first season as a Ranger in 2022.

Of course, the one red flag on Seager’s resume has always been his health; last year marked just the third time in eight full seasons in the Majors that the shortstop eclipsed the 140 games played. The Rangers will be reliant on his bat in the middle of their lineup if they hope to push the Houston Astros in the AL West, so here’s hoping he can make it back at some point in early May. Utilityman Josh Smith will likely see a lot more playing time moving forward, while Marcus Semien can slide over to handle shortstop duties.