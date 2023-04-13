We provide schedule, odds and predictions for the Devils vs. Rangers series in the first round of the 2023 NHL playoffs.

Everything you need to know for Devils vs. Rangers in first round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Hudson River rivalry is back with the New Jersey Devils taking on the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Devils have home ice advantage in the first series in the playoffs between these two teams since the 2012 Eastern Conference Final, which the Devils won in six games. Below is a look at the odds for the series for both teams.

The Devils finished the season just shy of the Metropolitan Division title, one point off of the Carolina Hurricanes. New Jersey had made the postseason just once since 2012, the last Stanley Cup appearance for the franchise. The team looks completely different, led by Jack Hughes, who finished with the most points in a single season by any Devils player, breaking Patrik Elias’ record (96). The Devils got great goaltending from Vitek Vanecek and Dougie Hamilton is likely to be Norris Trophy finalist. New Jersey has as good a shot as any to make a run through the playoffs.

The Rangers were expected to finish toward the top of the division and did so despite being third place. New York made it to the Eastern Conference Final last season and lost in Game 7 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Many believed the Rangers to be favored to make it back. Things have changed. The Rangers still have a shot with goalie Igor Shesterkin and after the acquisitions of Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.

The Devils are favored on the series line at -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook while the Rangers are underdogs at +100. That line may end up moving in favor of the Rangers, since home-ice advantage won’t matter and many will view them as the more seasoned team.

Below is all you need to know for the series.