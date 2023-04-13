Best series props for Grizzlies vs. Lakers in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies take on the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs after the latter team beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in a play-in game. This Western Conference matchup begins with Game 1 on Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Here are some of our favorite series prop bets available at DraftKings Sportsbook for the best-of-seven series.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers series props

Series Total Length Over 5.5 games (-200)

With a combination of the way the Grizzlies are playing on the road and how the Lakers are playing at home, it doesn’t look like Memphis is going to be able to grind out four out of five to start the series. On the other hand, the Lakers’ play-in game was some ugly basketball, and there are clearly some kinks they need to work out as they head into the first round. With how closely matched these two teams are in terms of fast break points (both top 4 in the league), rebounding (both top 5), and three-point shooting (both bottom 10), I think this gets to at least six.

Series Exact Length: 7 games (+175)

To be totally honest, I think this gets past six and to seven, if you want to take a higher risk for a much better payout. This is such an interesting matchup of a group of more experienced players in LA facing a young, energetic squad in Memphis who are going to come out swinging in a budding rivalry. The Grizzlies, who are 35-6 at home compared to 16-25 on the road, should be able to take at least one of the first two games in their home arena. The Lakers, though, are just under .500 on the road and have won six of their last seven home games. They should be able to grab two out of three at home, which puts them back in Memphis for games 6 and 7. Memphis takes 6, Lakers close it out in 7.

Grizzlies to win Game 1/Lakers to win series (+300)

Continuing along this line of reasoning, as stated in the previous pick, the Grizzlies are going to come out ready to make a statement. A home game, plenty of rest, and a No. 2 seed all point to an early win, but the Lakers’ combined experience (and Memphis’ abysmal road performances) should win out by the end of the series.