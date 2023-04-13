What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s playoff record?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to their seventh consecutive appearance in the NBA Playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. The Bucks took home the title two years ago as a No. 3 seed, led by none other than the Greek Freak. Antetokounmpo has been with the Bucks since the start of his career, and worked with Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez during that playoffs run — all of whom are still on the Milwaukee roster.

The Bucks will face off against either the Miami Heat or Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, depending on how the play-in game pans out.

Here are Giannis’ career playoff statistics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo playoff record

Stats: 26.8 PPG, 5.2 APG, 12 RPG, 52.7 FG%, 26.4 3pt%

W-L: 43-33

Series wins: 8

NBA titles: 1 (2021)

Awards: Finals MVP (2021)

Antetokounmpo has seen a solid rise in his playoff stats throughout the years, peaking in the 2022 Playoffs with 31.7 points per game and 14.2 rebounds per game. Anyone who watched the 2021 NBA Playoffs saw that he practically had the ability to single-handedly will the Bucks to win, playing through injury to get them past the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks to eventually beat the Phoenix Suns in six.

A second championship in three years would cement the Bucks into a powerhouse franchise of the 2020s. They have retained much of the same roster that won the original title as a small-market, built-from-the-ground-up traits that made them easy to cheer for (if your team wasn’t playing them, of course). Giannis is already on the path to being in the all-time greats conversation, and another ring certainly wouldn’t hurt the cause.