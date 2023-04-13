What is Stephen Curry’s playoff record?

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are headed to the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the defending champions. The Warriors won the NBA Finals last year in a dominant performance that saw them lose just four playoff games before the finals series. They beat the Boston Celtics in six games, winning the last three in a row to cement Steph’s fourth NBA championship.

The Warriors have the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and will face the No. 3 Sacramento Kings in the first round.

Stephen Curry playoff record

Stats: 26.6 PPG, 6.2 APG, 5.4 RPG, 45.2 FG%, 40.1 3pt%

W-L: 93-41

Series wins: 23

NBA titles: 4 (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

Awards: Finals MVP (2022)

The fact that it took Curry this long to win a Finals MVP is worth an eyebrow raise, as he has been a key factor in each of the Warriors’ title runs. He had his best scoring average in the 2015 Playoffs, putting up 28.3 points per game, compared to 27.4 in last year’s NBA Playoffs. Curry’s name has practically become synonymous with the basketball postseason in the 2010s.

Curry has been with the Warriors throughout his entire professional career, to the point where he is the face of the franchise and likely will remain that way for a long time, a la Michael Jordan for the Bulls. A championship would mark his fifth ring in nine years, a feat not accomplished by any franchise since the Bulls grabbed six in the 1990s (Kobe Bryant and the Lakers had five over 11 seasons in the early 2000s).