Full schedule for Bruins vs. Panthers in Round 1 of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The NHL playoff field is set and the record-setting Boston Bruins will look to avoid a letdown after a record-setting regular season. The No. 1 seed Bruins will face the Florida Panthers, who secured the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

Many believed that the decline for Boston was around the corner. All the Bruins did was silence that noise and break the record for most wins and points in NHL history. In an NHL where defensive structure isn’t rampant, the Bruins bring that and then some. It starts with center Patrice Bergeron and trickles down to Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Charlie McAvoy. The defense is as reliable as they come and that has boosted Linus Ullmark to a career year, the likely Vezina Trophy winner.

The Panthers made one of the biggest moves in the offseason by swapping Jonathan Huberdeau for Matthew Tkachuk. After an up-and-down start to 2022-23, the Panthers are on a hot streak and were able to secure a Wild Card spot. This is mostly the same Florida team that won the Presidents’ Trophy last season. The path to the Cup will be tough again this season but Florida is sneaking in under the radar. Goaltending had been an issue but Alex Lyon has come on late in the season. Might Lyon be the key to a deep playoff run? If Tkachuk steps up and Carter Verhaeghe keeps scoring, Lyon would have a lot of support in front of him.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Bruins vs. Panthers schedule

