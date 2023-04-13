Odds to win Devils vs. Rangers series in Round 1 of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Hudson River rivalry is back with the New Jersey Devils taking on the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Devils have home ice advantage in the first series in the playoffs between these two teams since the 2012 Eastern Conference Final, which the Devils won in six games. Below is a look at the odds for the series for both teams.

The Devils finished the season just shy of the Metropolitan Division title, one point off of the Carolina Hurricanes. New Jersey had made the postseason just once since 2012, the last Stanley Cup appearance for the franchise. The team looks completely different, led by Jack Hughes, who finished with the most points in a single season by any Devils player, breaking Patrik Elias’ record (96).

2023 NHL Playoffs: Devils vs. Rangers odds

NYD: -120

NYR: +100