Odds to win Devils vs. Rangers series in Round 1 of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Who is favored to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook? We break down the odds with analysis for the matchup in the 2023 NHL playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates the puck against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on April 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Hudson River rivalry is back with the New Jersey Devils taking on the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Devils have home ice advantage in the first series in the playoffs between these two teams since the 2012 Eastern Conference Final, which the Devils won in six games. Below is a look at the odds for the series for both teams.

The Devils finished the season just shy of the Metropolitan Division title, one point off of the Carolina Hurricanes. New Jersey had made the postseason just once since 2012, the last Stanley Cup appearance for the franchise. The team looks completely different, led by Jack Hughes, who finished with the most points in a single season by any Devils player, breaking Patrik Elias’ record (96).

2023 NHL Playoffs: Devils vs. Rangers odds

NYD: -120
NYR: +100

