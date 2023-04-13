Will Khris Middleton play for the Bucks in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Milwaukee Bucks clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and their first round opponent will be determined by this week’s play-in games. The first round series starts on Sunday, April 16. Khris Middleton, one of the stars of the 2021 title-winning team, tweaked his knee last week in a game against the Bulls.

Khris Middleton injury updates

Middleton’s MRI came back clean the day after his injury, and he has been resting and rehabbing the knee for the past week to prepare for the playoffs. Middleton had already been dealing with right knee soreness this season. He sprained his left MCL last year, causing him to miss much of the postseason, and missed 18 games this season with right knee soreness.

When Middleton plays, he is a difference-maker for the Bucks, averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. In their 2021 title run, he averaged 23.6 points and 51. assists per playoff game, adding 7.4 rebounds on average. The goal is to be ready for the start of the playoffs. Though he can’t seem to be able to shake this knee issue entirely, he should be able to push through this final stretch.

Middleton is expected to be ready for Game 1 but the Bucks can likely roll through the first round without him if they believe he could use some extra time to recover.