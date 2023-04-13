 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Europa League quarterfinals first leg on TV and via live stream

Here’s the schedule for the first of the quarterfinal in the 2022-23 Europa League.

By Ryan Sanders
Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The UEFA Europa League kicks off its quarterfinal round this week starting on Thursday, April 13 with Feyenoord facing off against AS Roma at 12:45 p.m. ET. The other three first leg matchups will all get started at 3 p.m. ET as Bayer Leverkusen takes on Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, Juventus plays against Sporting CP, and Manchester United faces off against Sevilla. Last year’s UEL winners, Eintracht Frankfurt, played in Champions League this season but made an exit in the round of 16 as they were eliminated by Napoli with a 5-0 aggregate score.

The second leg of each quarterfinal tie will be played the following Thursday, April 20.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the first leg of the quarterfinal.

Thursday, April 13

Feyenoord vs. Roma - 12:45 p.m. ET, Paramount+, fuboTV
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union Saint-Gilloise - 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+
Juventus vs. Sporting CP - 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+
Manchester United vs. Sevilla - 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+, fuboTV

