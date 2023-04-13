Manchester United vs. Sevilla: Picks, predictions, how to watch Europa League match

Manchester United will face off against Sevilla FC on Thursday as the two sides get their Europa League quarterfinal tie underway. Man United are coming off a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Betis in the round of 16 while Sevilla snuck past Fenerbahçe with a 2-1 aggregate score after two legs. This match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed via livestream on Paramount+ or fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester United v. Sevilla

Date: Thursday, April 13

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester United: -260

Draw: +400

Sevilla: +750

Moneyline pick: Manchester United -260

The Red Devils have never won against Sevilla, going 0-1-3 in four meetings dating back to 2013. The two sides last met in 2020 in the Europe League semifinal, which resulted in a 2-1 win for Sevilla, who went on to defeat Inter Milan in the final to secure their sixth Europa League title.

Man United have been in excellent form recently in UEL play, eliminating Barcelona in the round of 32 while trouncing Betis in the round of 16. They also sit in fourth place in the Premier League, having won their last two matches as the league heads down the home stretch of the regular season.

Sevilla nearly didn’t make it past Fenerbahçe in the round of 16, as the Turkish side nearly mounted a comeback, outshooting Sevilla 15-3 in the second leg. Ultimately Fenerbahçe weren’t able to find a second goal to push the match into extra time and Sevilla escaped with an aggregate win after a 1-0 loss in leg two.

Take Manchester United to get out in front with a win at home in the first leg against Sevilla.