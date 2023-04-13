 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the 2023 RBC Heritage via live online stream

We go over how to watch the 2023 RBC Heritage as the PGA TOUR tees off from the Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.

By Grace McDermott

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Masters - Final Round Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Golf excitement continues this week — the sport’s stars don’t get much of a break after the Masters as they head to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina for the RBC Heritage. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, which means that top golfers are required to participate. On the plus side, they’re competing for a share of a $20 million purse.

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm top the odds board, each at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy announced that he would withdraw from the tournament on Monday. 2022 RBC champion Jordan Spieth and runner-up Patrick Cantlay will also join the field.

To watch the 2023 RBC Heritage on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 RBC Heritage are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:
7:55 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala
8:06 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick
8:17 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
12:55 p.m. ET: Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay
1:06 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Cameron Young
1:17 p.m. ET: Adam Scott, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

Friday Featured Groups:
7:55 a.m. ET: Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay
8:06 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Cameron Young
8:17 a.m. ET: Adam Scott, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
12:55 p.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala
1:06 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:17 p.m. ET: Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel

2:00-6:00 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live

7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

CBS

3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

Golf Channel

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live

8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

CBS

3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

Golf Channel

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live

8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

More From DraftKings Nation