Full list of tee times for Round 2 of RBC Heritage

The RBC Heritage continues into Round 2 on Friday, April 14 at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. The tournament is an elevated event, which means that the field is made up of many of the top-ranked golfers competing for a share of a $20 million purse. There will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday, and only the top 65 plus ties will advance to the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm lead the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by 2022 RBC runner-up Patrick Cantlay.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 RBC Heritage on Friday.