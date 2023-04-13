NASCAR schedule for Martinsville Speedway races for Cup, Xfinity, Truck Series

NASCAR is back with all three Series in action this coming weekend. The Truck Series will run the 2023 Long John Silver’s 200 on Friday, April 14. The Xfinity Series will have the 2023 Call811.com Before you Dig. 250 on Saturday, April 15. Finally, the Cup Series will wrap the weekend with the 2023 NOCO 400 on Sunday, April 16. The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia will host all three races.

The Cup Series will practice and qualify on Saturday. Practice will be held at 4:35 p.m. ET on FS2, followed by qualifying at 5:20 p.m. ET. The race on Sunday will begin at 3 p.m. ET and air on FS1. William Byron leads the way with +600 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Christopher Bell (+650), Denny Hamlin (+700) and Chase Elliott (+700).

The Xfinity Series will practice and qualify on Friday. After the Truck Series wraps up, the Xfinity Series will practice at 5 p.m. ET on FS1 and then qualify at 5:35 p.m. ET. The Xfinity race will take place the next day on Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. John H. Nemechek is a +380 favorite to win the race and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+475), Josh Berry (+500), and Sammy Smith (+550).

The Truck Series will get the weekend started. Practice will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Friday and will air on FS1. Qualifying will follow at 3:35 p.m. ET with the race later in the night at 7:30 p.m. ET also on FS1. Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite with +105 odds. He is followed by Zane Smith at +650 and Ty Majeski and Ross Chastain at +800.

All times below are ET.

Friday, April 14

3 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

3:35 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

5 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

5:35 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

7:30 p.m. — Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, April 15

4:35 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — FS2, FOX.com/live

5:20 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — FS2, FOX.com/live

7:30 p.m. — Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, April 16

3 p.m. — NOCO 400, Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live