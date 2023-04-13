Picks, predictions for Athletics vs. Orioles on Thursday, April 13th

The Oakland Athletics (3-9) and Baltimore Orioles (6-6) will wrap up a four-game series on Thursday, April 13. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1:05 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. Adam Oller (0-0, 4.66 ERA) will take the mound for Oakland, while Baltimore counters with Cole Irvin (0-2, 9.35 ERA).

The Orioles have -230 moneyline odds as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +195 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.

Athletics-Orioles picks: Thursday, April 13th

Injury report

Athletics

Out: LF Seth Brown (oblique), SP Paul Blackburn (finger)

Orioles

Out: Anthony Santander (back)

Starting pitchers

Adam Oller vs. Cole Irvin

Oller will be making his third start of the season. He bounced back after a rocky first outing and pitched five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing only one earned run on two hits. Oller walked and struck out three but didn’t factor into the decision.

The southpaw Irvin has had a rough go of things to begin the season. He took a loss in his first start and didn’t improve in the second. Irvin only lasted 4.2 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four hits and three earned runs while walking four and striking out five.

Over/Under pick

The games in this series have finished 5-1, 12-8 and 8-4. The starters going on Thursday have both struggled with keeping the opponent off the board, especially Irvin. He will be starting against his old team, but there is less of a revenge game feel with him on the mound. I think we see another high-scoring game, even with a high run line.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Athletics were able to get off their six-game losing streak with an 8-4 win on Wednesday. The Orioles need a bounce-back performance from Irvin against his old team, but even if they don’t get it, their lineup has plenty of upside with how well they have been playing.

Pick: Orioles