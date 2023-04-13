Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Rays on Thursday, April 13th

The Boston Red Sox (5-7) will wrap up a four-game divisional series against the Tampa Bay Rays (12-0) on Thursday, April 13. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The veteran Corey Kluber (0-2, 6.48 ERA) will be on the mound for Boston, while Jeffrey Springs (2-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the starting nod for Tampa Bay.

The Rays are -230 moneyline favorites to keep the win streak going at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the +195 underdog, and the run total is set at eight.

Red Sox-Rays picks: Thursday, April 13th

Injury report

Red Sox

Day to day: LF Masataka Yoshida (hamstring)

Out: CF Adam Duvall (wrist)

Rays

Out: CF Jose Siri (hamstring), SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Corey Kluber vs. Jeffrey Springs

Kluber got no run support in his last start. He pitched five innings and allowed only one earned run on three hits and still ended up with the loss. Kluber only walked one and struck out two, but it wasn’t enough.

Springs, like the Rays as a whole, has been dominant to begin the year. After not giving up a hit in his first start, he showed he was at least human in his second outing. He gave up three whole hits, with no earned runs, in seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.

Over/Under pick

The three games in this series have finished 1-0, 7-2 and 9-7. The over is a popular bet this year with the change in pace of play as well as restriction on infield shifts. I lean the over, but Springs has been phenomenal to begin the year. I don’t feel great about it, but I am leaning the under in this one due to Springs’ hot start and Boston’s lineup dealing with key injuries to Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida. (Plus, Rafael Devers is out of today’s lineup.)

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Tampa Bay remains undefeated and is one game away from tying the all-time undefeated streak to begin a year. If Springs is able to put in another solid outing like he was in his first two appearances, he should help the Rays to their 13th consecutive win.

Pick: Rays