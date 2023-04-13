Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Reds on Thursday, April 13th

The Philadelphia Phillies (4-8) begin a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds (4-7) on Thursday, April 13. First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will start Bailey Falter (0-1, 2.61 ERA), while Cincinnati gives the starting nod to southpaw Nick Lodolo (1-0, 1.50 ERA).

The Reds find themselves as the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies are the narrow +115 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Phillies-Reds picks: Thursday, April 13th

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Nick Nelson (hamstring), DH Bryce Harper (elbow), 1B Darick Hall (thumb)

Reds

Out: 1B Joey Votto (shoulder/biceps), 3B Nick Senzel (toe), RP Lucas Sims (back), RP Tony Santillan (back)

Starting pitchers

Bailey Falter vs. Nick Lodolo

Falter took the loss in his first start of the season but bounced back in his second, which was conveniently against Cincinnati. He threw five innings and gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out two and didn’t factor into the decision.

The lefty Lodolo dominated the Philly lineup in his last start. He pitched seven innings and gave up three hits and walked two but struck out 12. Lodolo didn’t factor into the decision and lacked run support, but the solid outing was a good sign of his taking a step forward this season.

Over/Under pick

This will be the fourth time already this season that these teams have played. Their games have combined for seven, five and 10 runs so far. These pitchers matched up on April 8, and that game ended 3-2. It is probably unwise to think that these pitchers don’t regress their second time facing these lineups, but I’m still leaning the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

Both teams are needing a win. The Phils are 1-3 in their last four games, and the Reds just got swept in three games by the Atlanta Braves. Lodolo led his team to a win in his first start at home. I’m backing the surprisingly efficient Cincy lineup that did get swept but lost by only one run in each game. Time for the Reds to pick up a solid win.

Pick: Reds