Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Yankees on Thursday, April 13th

The Minnesota Twins (8-4) and the New York Yankees (8-4) will start a four-game series on Thursday, April 13. First pitch from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Joe Ryan (2-0, 3.75 ERA) gets the start for Minnesota, while New York counters with Jhony Brito (2-0, 0.90 ERA).

The Yankees are the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the narrow +125 underdog, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Twins-Yankees picks: Thursday, April 13th

Injury report

Twins

Day to Day: OF Byron Buxton (head), SS Carlos Correa (back)

Out: 1B Alex Kirilloff (wrist), 1B Joey Gallo (ribs), 2B Jorge Polanco (knee), INf Kyle Farmer (face), Max Kepler (knee)

Yankees

Day to day: 2B Gleyber Torres (groin), INF DJ LeMahieu (quad)

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), CF Harrison Bader (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Joe Ryan vs. Jhony Brito

Ryan got knocked around in his last start but still came away with a win. He pitched six innings against the Houston Astros and allowed four earned runs on three hits. Ryan only walked one and struck out 10.

Stop me if you have heard this before, but the Yankees have yet another solid pitcher to rely on. Brito has pitched five innings in each of his first two starts and has earned a win both times. Most recently, he allowed one earned run on three hits while walking and striking out two.

Over/Under pick

Minnesota has scored four runs or fewer in four straight games. New York has scored fewer than six runs in four of their last five. The injuries for the Twins are mounting, and they are missing prime run support candidates. I think we see the under hit in this game.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

New York has won four of its last five, and Minnesota is 3-2 over its last five. Both teams have notable injuries, but you could nearly field a decent team solely from the players that are hurt for the Twins. If the Yankees can give Brito early run support, they should pick up a series-opening win.

Pick: Yankees