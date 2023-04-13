Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Padres on Thursday, April 13th

After dropping two of three to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Milwaukee Brewers are heading to San Diego to take on the Padres in a four-game weekend series. Tonight’s series opener is set to start at 9:40 p.m. ET. Journeyman Colin Rea will start for the Brewers, his first MLB appearance since 2021, while Nick Martinez (0-1, 6.17 ERA) goes for San Diego.

The Padres are -150 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Brewers are +130 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Brewers-Padres picks: Thursday, April 13th

Injury report

Brewers

Day to day: Jesse Winker (illness)

Out: SP Brandon Woodruff (right shoulder inflammation), SP/RP Aaron Ashby (left shoulder), SP/RP Adrian Houser (right groin), OF Tyrone Taylor (right elbow), SS Luis Urias (left hamstring)

Padres

Out: RP Drew Pomeranz (flexor tendon surgery), SP Joe Musgrove (fractured big toe), OF David Dahl (right quad strain), RP Robert Suarez (right elbow inflammation), OF Adam Engel (left hamstring strain)

Starting pitchers

Colin Rea vs. Nick Martinez

Rea was recalled from Triple-A as the Brewers scramble their rotation in the wake of Brandon Woodruff’s injury. Rea last appeared in the Majors back in 2021, when he allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings of bulk duty for Milwaukee. He holds a career 4.90 ERA across parts of four MLB seasons.

After throwing seven solid innings in his season opener against the padres, Martinez struggled in his last start, allowing four runs to the Braves in 4 2/3 innings. the good news for Martinez is that his changeup is still just as effective (.133 average against); the bad news is that he hasn’t been able to locate his sinker (.333 average against), which has limited the effectiveness of his breaking pitches.

Over/Under pick

Rea was an anonymous long relief man when last we saw him in the Majors, so he doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence for Milwaukee tonight. Martinez is better than his top-line numbers suggests, but the Padres’ fearsome lineup may clear this number all by themselves.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

It’s awfully hard to trust a career Minor Leaguer making an emergency start on short notice, so we’ll go with Juan Soto and Co.

Pick: Padres