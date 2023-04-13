Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, April 13

Today’s a bit of an odd day when it comes to the MLB schedule, as more than half the teams in the league have today off. That said, there are still some potent lineups in play today, and with that in mind we’ve selected some top stacks for today’s truncated slate.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, April 13th

Rays vs. Red Sox

Randy Arozarena ($5,900)

Wander Franco ($5,300)

Brandon Lowe ($4,500)

Harold Ramirez ($3,300)

The Rays are a must-start today against Corey Kluber, who has been one of the most ineffective pitchers in baseball through the first two starts of the season. While no one in the Rays lineup has any extended experience against Kluber, Lowe, Arozarena and Franco have all already cleared the 10-RBI plateau this season, while Ramirez should also have a big day against Kluber.

The Rays are -230 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 8.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers

Bo Bichette ($5,800)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,700)

George Springer ($5,300)

Matt Chapman ($5,000)

A day after beating the Tigers on a late walk-off, the Blue Jays get a prime matchup against Detroit and Spencer Turnbull. All four of these hitters are batting .300 or better this season, and should tee off on Turnbull, who has given up 13 runs through his first two starts of the season.

The Blue Jays are -230 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at nine.

Yankees vs. Twins

Aaron Judge ($6,500)

Giancarlo Stanton ($5,100)

Anthony Rizzo ($4,700)

Franchy Cordero ($2,800)

After taking two out of three from the Guardians earlier this week, the Yankees appear on the verge of a breakout. While Judge went homerless against Cleveland, he reached base in all three games and hasn’t been chasing after pitches out of the zone, which means he still provides some DFS value even if teams pitch around him. Right-handed starter Joe Ryan is on the mound for the Twins, which could lead to big days for lefties Rizzo and Cordero.