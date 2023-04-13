Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, April 13th

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

It’s a small, seven-game MLB slate on Thursday, which means that streaming options are a bit limited. There is room for profit, though, if you know where to look, which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, April 13th

Pitchers to stream

Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres — Martinez was roughed up a bit last time out, but that was against the Atlanta Braves on the road. Here he gets a pedestrian Milwaukee Brewers lineup at home in Petco Park, and he should have enough stuff to get through five innings and pick up a win against mediocre Brew Crew starter Eric Lauer.

Cole Irvin, Baltimore Orioles — There are only so many ways to say “stream just about any pitcher when they’re facing the Oakland Athletics” but, well, it bears repeating: Stream just about any pitcher when they’re facing the Oakland Athletics. Irvin’s numbers haven’t been great, but that’s more a product of having to face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park and the New York Yankees in any park. The lefty’s fastball velocity is actually up a bit so far this year, and Oakland’s lineup shouldn’t offer much resistance.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, April 13th.