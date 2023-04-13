MLB injury report for Thursday, April 13th

The hits just keep on coming in this MLB season — literally, as Wednesday’s games saw Byron Buxton involved in yet another frightening collision while fellow Minnesota Twin Kyle Farmer took a Lucas Giolito fastball directly to the face.

And that was just the beginning of a day that saw a number of injuries that will could serious ramifications on both the standings and also your fantasy teams. The Thursday, April 13th edition of the MLB injury report is here to help you get up to speed and ready to navigate the chaos.

MLB injury report: Thursday, April 13th

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (head/leg) — It feels like the entire baseball world holds its collective breath whenever Buxton puts his body in harm’s way at this point, in fear that yet another season-derailing injury is around the corner. It certainly seemed like it had happened again during Wednesday’s win over the Chicago White Sox:

Another scary moment, Byron Buxton lands on his neck and head after colliding with Lenyn Sosa pic.twitter.com/pKuUM4IGBe — Puckett's Pond (@PuckettsPond) April 12, 2023

Somewhat miraculously, though, Buxton seems to have avoided anything too serious — he spoke with reporters after the game, and manager Rocco Baldelli says his outfielder is considered day to day for now as he deals with a laceration and undoubtedly some serious bruises.

Kyle Farmer, Minnesota Twins (jaw) — Somehow that wasn’t even the scariest moment of the Twins’ afternoon.

Absolutely terrifying moment. Kyle Farmer takes a pitch directly off his face. pic.twitter.com/GI0k2wIH7F — Puckett's Pond (@PuckettsPond) April 12, 2023

Farmer was struck in the face by a Lucas Giolito fastball. He thankfully avoided a broken jaw but will still need to undergo surgery to realign his teeth. He’ll presumably be placed on the injured list at some point before Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins (back) — Farmer was playing short Wednesday in place of Correa, who missed yet another game with back spasms. Fear not, though: He expects to be in the lineup in New York on Thursday.

Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs (cramps) — Cubs fans were understandably concerned when Swanson left Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners with apparent pain in his side, but it turns out that the shortstop had good reason to take himself out: He’d been up since 4 a.m. while his wife (and USWNT star) Mallory underwent knee surgery. Swanson got a day off Wednesday but should be back in Chicago’s lineup soon.

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (hamstring) — Seager’s injury was as serious as feared when he pulled up lame heading into second base against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night — the shortstop will miss at least four weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. (If you’re looking for shortstops on the waiver wire, we’ve got you covered.)

Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox (hamstring) — A couple days after taking batting practice, it sounds like Jimenez will be ready to return soon from his low-grade hamstring strain.

“He’s close. That can happen soon,” said Pedro Grifol of Eloy Jiménez’s return. Jiménez is first eligible to come off the IL on Friday — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 12, 2023

The White Sox could desperately use him, as they’re also currently down both Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada.

Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays (oblique) — As if 12-0 Tampa really needed any more help, Glasnow has officially begun ramping up. The fireballer threw a bullpen Tuesday — his first time throwing off a mound since being shut down — and reportedly felt “awesome,” adding that he’s felt fully healthy since last week. At this point it may just be a matter of building his strength up, which could put him on track for an early May return.

DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees (quad) — LeMahieu was held out of New York’s win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday with what Aaron Boone called quad tightness. The team doesn’t seem overly concerned right now, but given LeMahieu’s spotty injury history recently it’s worth monitoring — he may miss Thursday’s game as well.

Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves (wrist) — Arcia, who’s been a revelation as Atlanta’s starting shortstop, was took a pitch off the wrist and was forced to leave the game. Thankfully X-rays came back negative, and Arcia doesn’t expect to need an IL stint. He may miss the next game or two while swelling subsides, though.

Darick Hall, Philadelphia Phillies (thumb) — It turns out that Hall’s thumb injury did require surgery, and he’ll be out a while:

Darick Hall underwent successful right thumb ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) repair with augmentation surgery with Dr. Pedro Beredjiklian in Philadelphia, Pa., this morning. Timetable for return is approximately two months. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 12, 2023

On a related note, Bryce Harper reportedly plans on learning first base as he returns from Tommy John surgery. Alec Bohm and Kody Clemens will continue holding down the cold corner until then, which is less than ideal for the Phils.

Joey Gallo, Minnesota Twins (ribs) — It doesn’t sound like Gallo’s IL stint will be a very long one, as the slugger has already been sent to Triple-A Indianapolis to start a rehab assignment.

Lars Nootbaar, St. Louis Cardinals (thumb) — Having already conquered swinging a bat, Nootbaar is now set to resume shagging fly balls — after which he could be on a rehab assignment as early as this weekend.

Edwin Diaz, New York Mets (knee) — Diaz was assumed lost for the year after his heartbreaking patellar tendon tear during the World Baseball Classic. It’s still an extreme long shot, but it doesn’t sound like the star closer is ruling out pitching again this season if the Mets make a postseason run.

️ Speaking for the first time since injuring his knee in March, Edwin Díaz offers hope that he can pitch this season: pic.twitter.com/oMfD1ZaYde — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 12, 2023

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles (foot) — Bradish is set to make a rehab start at Double-A on Friday, after which he could be ready to come back to the MLB rotation. If his injury has made him available in your fantasy league, you’d be wise to scoop him up, as he flashed improved stuff this spring and could be a real sleeper in pitcher-friendly Camden Yards.

Leody Taveras, Texas Rangers (oblique) — The one-time uber prospect returned to the Rangers lineup on Wednesday night, and if you’re in need of steals, you could do a lot worse — if Taveras can hit even a little bit (which isn’t out of the realm of possibility considering the improvements he made to his K and walk rates last year) he could reach 50 bags this season.

Matasaka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox (hamstring) — The outfielder didn’t feel totally comfortable while running on Tuesday, so he’ll be out for at least the remainder of Boston’s series with the Rays. The team is downplaying the severity here, but you never know with hamstrings.

German Marquez, Colorado Rockies (forearm) — Marquez was placed on the injured list with forearm inflammation, but he thinks he’ll only miss a couple of starts.

Miguel Rojas, Los Angeles Dodgers (hamstring) — As if L.A.’s shortstop depth chart could get any thinner, Rojas left the team’s game against the San Francisco Giants with what’s being called a cramp in his left hamstring. Rojas previously missed several games with a groin ailment, forcing Chris Taylor to fill in — an experiment that did not go well. The Dodgers are flailing right now.