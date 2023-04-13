Pick on the Total for Brewers-Padres on April 13

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres are far from strangers, having made a pair of trades involving the likes of Josh Hader, Eric Lauer, and Trent Grisham, and all parties will look for vindication in California on Thursday.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres (-140, 8.5)

Due to Brandon Woodruff landing on the injured list earlier this week, the Brewers starting pitching rotation has been shuffled, but the team entered Wednesday with a league-best 1.00 bullpen ERA.

The Brewers staff faces a Padres lineup that has been far better away from home than at home since the start of the 2022 season, ranking 26th in runs per game at home last season with 3.7 while their 4.9 runs per game away from home last season ranked third in the league.

The Brewers also have dramatic home and road splits with their offense, averaging six runs per game at home this season compared to just 3.8 runs per game on the road entering Wednesday.

The Brewers also had a road batting average of .215 on the road versus .296 at home entering Wednesday, which might be a product of having to start three rookies in the starting lineup regularly.

For the Padres is will be Nick Martinez looking to keep the Brewers in check, who has a 3.74 ERA since joining the team prior to the 2022 season, being utilized as both a starter and a relief pitcher at times.

The Padres enter Thursday’s game having allowed four runs or fewer in four of their last five home games and figures to be in for another low scoring game at home on Thursday.

The Play: Brewers vs. Padres Under 8.5