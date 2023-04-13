When is the 2023 Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon is the biggest marathon in the United States. It’s known as the world’s oldest annual marathon and is one of the six World Marathon Majors. It typically falls on Patriots Day, which is the third Monday in April. This year, the Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 17.

This marathon is massive, with around 30,000 runners expected to participate. Typically, the only way to catch marathon coverage is either in person or on the local news if the event is occurring close to home. Coverage of the Boston Marathon will air on ESPN from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. If you want more extensive coverage, you can check out the Olympics Channel or Olympics.com, for much more in-depth coverage all day.

With so many participants, there are rolling starts throughout the morning. Those in the wheelchair division will start at 9:02 a.m., with handcycles and duos following at 9:30 a.m. The professional male runners will start at 9:37 a.m., followed by the professional women at 9:47 a.m. The rolling starts for other participants starts at 10 a.m. ET, and everyone must begin the marathon by 11:15 a.m. Runners will have six hours to complete the course.

Evans Chebet won the 2022 Boston Marathon in 2:06:51. The record at the Boston Marathon is 2:03:02, which was set by Geoffrey Mutai from Kenya. This race has been held every year since 1897 except for in 2020 due to Covid-19.