 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When will Jeffrey Springs return to Rays rotation this season?

We’ve got the latest updates for Jeffrey Springs and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jeffrey Springs #59 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch to the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field on April 02, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs left his start early on Thursday, April 13. He was at the start of the fourth inning and seemed to experience some discomfort or pain in his forearm or elbow. Trainers checked him out, then Springs tried throwing one more pitch and was visibly frustrated at being unable to continue. It is being called “left arm ulnar neuritis” by the team.

Jeffrey Springs injury update

The tough part about Springs’ injury is that there doesn’t seem to be a clear protocol for how to fix it. Some pitchers that are diagnosed with this ailment are back within a few weeks. Others are sidelined for multiple months. It really is going to come down to how he is feeling and when he can pitch successfully and without any pain.

Prior to getting hurt, he had pitched three innings against Boston. Springs gave up a first-inning home run to Rob Refsnyder but didn’t allow any other hits and struck out five. He was experiencing a fantastic start to the year. Springs went into the game on Thursday with a 2-0 record with a 0.56 ERA and 24 punchouts.

More From DraftKings Nation