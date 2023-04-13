When will Orlando Arcia return to Braves lineup this season?

The Atlanta Braves are sending shortstop Orlando Arcia to the injured list. He was hit by a pitch in the wrist in the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, April 12. Initially, Arcia gave an update himself that he was sore but good to go. Unfortunately, after an MRI and a CT scan, it was found that he has a microfracture in his left wrist and will miss some time. Atlanta has yet to make a corresponding move, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Vaughn Grissom get the call up.

Orlando Arcia injury update

4/13 PM Update: Though no move has been officially made, David O’Brien reports that it is expected that Grissom will be the call-up as the Braves go on the road against the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres in their next two series.

#Braves haven't announced corresponding move for Arcia going to IL, but Vaughn Grissom is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take over at shortstop while Arcia is on the IL. The Braves are off today and start a 6-game trip to K.C. and San Diego on Friday. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) April 13, 2023

Arcia had the tough job of replacing Dansby Swanson as the starting shortstop for the Braves. Swanson got off to a hot start to the season with the Chicago Cubs, but Arcia was playing well in his own right. Through 13 games, Arcia was hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI. He added a .400 OBP and was making above-average plays defensively. If Grissom isn’t called up, Ehire Adrianza figures to be the starting shortstop for the team.