When will Orlando Arcia return to Braves lineup this season?

We’ve got the latest updates for Orlando Arcia and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Teddy Ricketson
Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves is hit by a pitch during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on April 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are sending shortstop Orlando Arcia to the injured list. He was hit by a pitch in the wrist in the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, April 12. Initially, Arcia gave an update himself that he was sore but good to go. Unfortunately, after an MRI and a CT scan, it was found that he has a microfracture in his left wrist and will miss some time. Atlanta has yet to make a corresponding move, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Vaughn Grissom get the call up.

Orlando Arcia injury update

4/13 PM Update: Though no move has been officially made, David O’Brien reports that it is expected that Grissom will be the call-up as the Braves go on the road against the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres in their next two series.

Arcia had the tough job of replacing Dansby Swanson as the starting shortstop for the Braves. Swanson got off to a hot start to the season with the Chicago Cubs, but Arcia was playing well in his own right. Through 13 games, Arcia was hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI. He added a .400 OBP and was making above-average plays defensively. If Grissom isn’t called up, Ehire Adrianza figures to be the starting shortstop for the team.

