2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Bucks and Heat have a strong postseason history of late, as this will be the third meeting between these teams in the last four postseasons. The Bucks stormed to the No. 1 seed in the conference, while the Heat had to scrape to the No. 8 seed through the play-in game.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Eastern Conference.

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

Game 1: Heat @ Bucks, Sunday, April 16, 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Heat @ Bucks, Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, NBATV

Game 3: Bucks @ Heat, Saturday, April 22, ESPN

Game 4: Bucks @ Heat, Monday, April 24, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 5: Heat @ Bucks, Wednesday, April 26, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 6: Bucks @ Heat, Friday, April 28, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 7: Heat @ Bucks, Sunday, April 30, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary