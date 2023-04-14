 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

Here’s the schedule for the Bucks taking on the Heat in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

By Brittany Jarret
The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Bucks and Heat have a strong postseason history of late, as this will be the third meeting between these teams in the last four postseasons. The Bucks stormed to the No. 1 seed in the conference, while the Heat had to scrape to the No. 8 seed through the play-in game.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Eastern Conference.

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

Game 1: Heat @ Bucks, Sunday, April 16, 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2: Heat @ Bucks, Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, NBATV
Game 3: Bucks @ Heat, Saturday, April 22, ESPN
Game 4: Bucks @ Heat, Monday, April 24, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 5: Heat @ Bucks, Wednesday, April 26, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 6: Bucks @ Heat, Friday, April 28, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 7: Heat @ Bucks, Sunday, April 30, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary

