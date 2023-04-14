2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves schedule

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves meet in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs in a Northwest division clash. The Nuggets enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves won Friday’s play-in game over the Thunder to capture the No. 8 seed.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Western Conference.

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves schedule

Game 1: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Wednesday, April 19, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

*Game 5: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Saturday, April 29, Time TBA, TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary