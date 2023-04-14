 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves schedule

Here’s the schedule for the Nuggets taking on the Timberwolves in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

By Brittany Jarret
Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz
Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on April 8, 2023 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves meet in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs in a Northwest division clash. The Nuggets enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves won Friday’s play-in game over the Thunder to capture the No. 8 seed.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Western Conference.

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves schedule

Game 1: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Wednesday, April 19, 10 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
*Game 5: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Saturday, April 29, Time TBA, TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary

