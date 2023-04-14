Bucks injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks head into their first-round series of the 2023 NBA playoffs set to face a familiar foe. The Bucks and Miami Heat will play their third playoff series in the last four years against each other. The Heat defeated the Bucks in the Orlando bubble, and the Bucks returned the favor with a sweep in the following season.

Let’s take a look at the Bucks injury report and how it may impact the series.

Bucks injury report

The biggest concern for the Bucks is the status of Khris Middleton, who is dealing with knee soreness from an injury he suffered in last year’s playoffs. Middleton had his workload managed throughout the season but seemed to have worked his way back into a full capacity before experiencing more pain late in the year. His status is somewhat uncertain for the series, as his knee has acted up at random times. He is expected to play in Game 1.

Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton, two high-level rotation players for Milwaukee, are dealing with ankle injuries. Connaughton likely offers more utility in this series with his three-point shooting and rebounding, but the Bucks do need Allen to take some minutes off their stars. Both players will likely be questionable heading into Game 1.