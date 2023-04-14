Heat injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat won their play-in game against the Chicago Bulls Friday, ending the contest on a massive 15-1 run to secure the No. 8 seed in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Heat will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, a team they have faced twice in the last three postseasons prior to this encounter.

Let’s take a look at the Heat injury report and how it may impact the series.

Heat injury report

Kyle Lowry has been dealing with a knee injury for the Heat and will likely be listed as questionable, although this is more of a throwaway tag lately. Lowry is expected to play in Game 1 and will be an important rotation player for the Heat. Max Strus and Jimmy Butler have also been dealing with some lingering injuries late in the regular season, although both played big minutes in both play-in tournament games. Expect all three players to be in the mix when the Heat play Game 1 Sunday.