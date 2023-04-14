When was the last time the Kings won a playoff series?

The Sacramento Kings are doing something they haven’t done since the 2005-06 season. They have clinched a playoff berth and are heading to the postseason for the first time in 16 seasons. The Kings last made it past the regular season in 2006 when they finished eighth in the Western Conference.

Kings playoff history

Last series win: First Round vs. Dallas Mavericks in 2004

Last NBA title: 1950-51 as the Rochester Royals

Postseason record in last 16 years: 0-0

Sacramento was bounced in the first round of the 2006 playoffs by the San Antonio Spurs 4-2. That marked back-to-back seasons that the Kings saw an exit in the first round. At that point, they had gone to the playoffs eight years in a row. Little did they know the league’s longest playoff drought would follow.

It has been the hottest of minutes since Sacramento not only made the playoffs but even advanced past the first round. The team’s last appearance in the second round came in 2004, but they were eliminated 4-3 by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sacramento has won the Pacific Division for the first time since 2002-03. The Kings were eventually eliminated that season by the Mavericks in the conference semifinals 4-3.

Expectations in 2023 have already been exceeded. While the Sacramento faithful were hopeful about the team breaking the playoff drought, they’ve been hurt by high hopes before. The combination of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis with Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes and rookie Keegan Murray have meshed well to bring the team its most wins since the 2004-05 season. While making it to the playoffs is already an achievement to celebrate for the Kings, a playoff series win would be the icing on top of the cake. Could Sacramento get all the way to the NBA Finals? Sure, but realistic expectations for the playoffs should be trying to get past the first round.