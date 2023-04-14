Full schedule for Oilers vs. Kings in first round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting on Monday, April 17. The Oilers and Kings faced each other in an epic first-round series in 2022, Edmonton coming out on top in seven games. Below we’ll go over the schedule for the first round.

We’ll start with the Oilers, who are the hottest team on the planet with the best player on the planet. That’s a very scary combination if you’re a team in the NHL playoffs. Connor McDavid is going to walk away with another MVP award this summer. Edmonton may have solved its defensive and goaltending issues for the first time since McDavid was drafted. This feels like the perfect storm of getting McDavid past the hump and into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in his career.

The Kings feel like a Bruins-lite out of the Western Conference. Los Angeles didn’t have the season Boston did but have similar structure. Leadership at the top from Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty. Maybe not as much veteran depth at forward but plenty of young talent highlighted by Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe. This isn’t your parents’ Kings team. Los Angeles has a lethal power play, ranking in the top-5 in the NHL. The Kings have gotten by most of the season with Pheonix Copley in net. Adding Joonas Korpisalo has paid dividends and he’ll need to try and slow down Edmonton in order to advance.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Oilers vs. Kings schedule

Game 1: Kings @ Oilers, Monday, April 17, TBD

Game 2: Kings @ Oilers, Wednesday, April 19, TBD

