Everything you need to know for Bucks vs. Heat in the first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will face off in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs as the 1-8 pairing in the Eastern Conference. The Buck used a 16-game winning streak to propel themselves to the top of the conference, while the Heat had to win the play-in game Friday over the Bulls to cement a spot in the playoffs.

The Bucks still have Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge. The MVP finalist has his team in championship mode, with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton headlining one of the best overall rosters in the league. Antetokounmpo’s health, and Middleton’s, will be important for Milwaukee to lift another title. The real test for the Bucks will likely come in the conference finals in the form of either the Celtics or 76ers.

The Heat have a solid trio themselves with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro but the supporting pieces have been shuffling for most of the season. Kyle Lowry appears to be healthy heading into the playoffs but he’s been inconsistent. Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo have been in and out of the rotation. Butler alone can give the Heat a game, but it’s hard to see Miami putting a real scare in the Bucks barring injuries.