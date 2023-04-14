Odds to win Golden Knights vs. Jets series in first round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting on Tuesday, April 18 with Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below we’ll go over the matchup a bit and look at the series odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Jets odds

VGK: -170

WPG: +140

The Golden Knights enter as the top seed in the West and are favored accordingly in the first round. The Golden Knights went 3-0-0 against the Jets during the regular season, though a few of those matchups were close contests. You also have drastically different looking rosters from the beginning of 2022-23. Let’s take a look at the matchup a bit.

The goalie matchup is tilted toward Winnipeg with Connor Hellebuyck vs. Jonathan Quick/Logan Thompson/Laurent Brossoit. We’ll see who the Knights go with (likely Quick or Brossoit to start the series). Helly is coming off a .920 SV% this season and was generally being bombarded by shots on a nightly basis. Will the Jets be able to survive in the postseason playing that style? We’ve seen goalies do it before, though last season it was Jake Oettinger and the Stars lost in the first round. It’s not a perfect formula for success.