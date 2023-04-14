Odds to win Oilers vs. Kings series in first round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs for a second straight season. The series will begin on Monday, April 17 and Game 2 is Wednesday. Here we’ll go over the matchup and the series odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Oilers vs. Kings odds

EDM: -220

LAK: +180

The Oilers are heavy favorites over the Kings in the 2-3 matchup out of the Pacific Division. While the Oilers only finished five points head of L.A. in the regular season, Edmonton is the hottest hockey team in the League entering the postseason. The Oilers have won nine straight games and 14 of their past 15 contests.

Connor McDavid is just going to be too much for the Kings to handle. He finished with over 150 points, the first player to do so in nearly 30 years. He’s elevating the entire team and the Oilers have made moves to shore up the defense by adding Mattias Ekholm. The goalie tandem of Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell has played well. So it seems the weaknesses the Oilers had in previous seasons are somewhat gone. Edmonton also made it to the West Final last season with Mike Smith in net.

There isn’t much value betting this line. The Oilers should take care of the Kings and advance pretty easily. It would be shocking to see a team this hot with the best player in the world go out early.