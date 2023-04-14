Breaking down cut line for the 2023 RBC Heritage

The PGA TOUR teed off the second round of the 2023 RBC Heritage on Friday morning and half the field has hit the course. Aaron Rai led after the first round, shooting a -7 on Thursday. Viktor Hovland was a shot behind him and Jimmy Walker and Brian Harman were a shot back.

The second half of the field tees off at 12 p.m. ET. It should be about 2 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the RBC Heritage as of now?

As of 10 a.m. ET, the projected cut sits at -1. 77 golfers would make that cut.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

As of 10 a.m., Max Homa sits at +2 and tees off at 1:06 p.m. Tom Hoge is at +3 and tees off at 1:39 p.m. Seamus Power is at +6 and also tees off at 1:39 p.m.