Full list of tee times for Round 3 of RBC Heritage

After 36 holes of the 2023 RBC Heritage, Jimmy Walker is making the most of his one-time Top 50 earnings exemption.
A six-time winner on the PGA TOUR from 2014-16, including the 2016 PGA Championship, the Baylor Bear from Oklahoma City stepped away from the game last year after bouts with various illnesses including Lyme disease. But now he’s three shots clear of the field at -12 in a PGA TOUR elevated event that comes with a three-year exemption.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the bookmakers aren’t yet believers in the former major winner. With Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Rose all currently at currently T2 and -9, they are the chalk by the odds. Scheffler checks in at +330, Schauffele at +650, and the -8 Patrick Cantlay is at +700. Walker is the fourth choice at +1000, the same as the -8 Viktor Hovland.
The RBC restarts on Saturday with tee times starting at XXXX a.m. ET. You can catch the action from 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 RBC Heritage on Saturday.
2023 RBC Heritage Round 3 tee times
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:00 PM
|Jimmy Walker
|Scottie Scheffler
|1:50 PM
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|1:40 PM
|Mark Hubbard
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1:30 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Aaron Rai
|1:20 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Taylor Moore
|1:10 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Patton Kizzire
|1:00 PM
|Emiliano Grillo
|Ben Griffin
|12:50 PM
|Matt Kuchar
|Brian Harman
|12:40 PM
|Rickie Fowler
|Nate Lashley
|12:25 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Doug Ghim
|12:15 PM
|Carson Young
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|12:05 PM
|Hayden Buckley
|Beau Hossler
|11:55 AM
|Adam Scott
|Brendon Todd
|11:45 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Denny McCarthy
|11:35 AM
|Lee Hodges
|Davis Thompson
|11:25 AM
|Cam Davis
|Justin Thomas
|11:15 AM
|Zach Johnson
|Adam Svensson
|11:05 AM
|Russell Henley
|Corey Conners
|10:50 AM
|Sungjae Im
|Chez Reavie
|10:40 AM
|Tony Finau
|Danny Willett
|10:30 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Scott Stallings
|10:20 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|Ernie Els
|10:10 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Streelman
|10:00 AM
|James Hahn
|Garrick Higgo
|9:50 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Cameron Young
|9:40 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Kramer Hickok
|9:30 AM
|Austin Smotherman
|Shane Lowry
|9:15 AM
|Sam Burns
|Lucas Herbert
|9:05 AM
|Andrew Putnam
|Patrick Rodgers
|8:55 AM
|Ben Martin
|Wyndham Clark
|8:45 AM
|Adam Long
|K.H. Lee
|8:35 AM
|Harris English
|Luke Donald
|8:25 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Keegan Bradley
|8:15 AM
|Justin Suh
|Max McGreevy
|8:05 AM
|Adam Schenk
|Justin Lower
|7:55 AM
|Jim Herman
|Nick Taylor
|7:50 AM
|Matthew NeSmith